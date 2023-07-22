Open Menu

2 Drug Peddlers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023

2 drug peddlers arrested

The police arrested 2 drug peddlers on Saturday during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers in the limits of Cantt police station

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The police arrested 2 drug peddlers on Saturday during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers in the limits of Cantt police station.

Cantt police recovered 310 grams of ice from the possession of Muhammad Ayub son of Farooq resident of Bab-e- Dera and 210 grams of ice was recovered from the possession of accused Asadullah son of Ishaq Ahmed resident of Mohalla Alauddin, the police spokesman reported.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested drug peddlers.

