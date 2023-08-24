2 drug peddlers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered ice from their possession in the limits of the City Police Station here on Thursday

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered ice from their possession in the limits of the City Police Station here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, SHO City Police Station Khabab Wali Baloch during a snap-checking signalled two persons riding on a motorcycle to stop, recovering 210 grams of ice from the suspect identified as Abdul Sattar a resident of Basti Syedan.

While 197 grams of ice was recovered from the possession of the other accused Muzamil son of Muhammad Tariq resident of Mohalla Fethullah Badshah.

Separate cases were registered against the arrested drug peddlers and further investigation is underway.