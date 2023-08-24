Open Menu

2 Drug Peddlers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2023 | 07:31 PM

2 drug peddlers arrested

Dera police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered ice from their possession in the limits of the City Police Station here on Thursday

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered ice from their possession in the limits of the City Police Station here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, SHO City Police Station Khabab Wali Baloch during a snap-checking signalled two persons riding on a motorcycle to stop, recovering 210 grams of ice from the suspect identified as Abdul Sattar a resident of Basti Syedan.

While 197 grams of ice was recovered from the possession of the other accused Muzamil son of Muhammad Tariq resident of Mohalla Fethullah Badshah.

Separate cases were registered against the arrested drug peddlers and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler issues laws on joint property owner ..

Fujairah Ruler issues laws on joint property ownership, real estate development ..

16 minutes ago
 MoCCAE concludes second national workshop to updat ..

MoCCAE concludes second national workshop to update National Biodiversity Strate ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Türkiye participates in 20th Turki ..

UAE Embassy in Türkiye participates in 20th Turkish-Arab Economic Cooperation S ..

1 hour ago
 ERC, DIB to provide homes to flood victims in Paki ..

ERC, DIB to provide homes to flood victims in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime launches Marina Awards to recog ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches Marina Awards to recognise excellence across MENAT r ..

1 hour ago
 Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue A ..

Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue Action Plan 2023

1 hour ago
DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic ..

DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic challenges

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

2 hours ago
 DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review med ..

DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review medical retirement cases

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.24 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.248 billion

2 hours ago
 Election date discussion to have 'scant consequenc ..

Election date discussion to have 'scant consequences' due to recent law changes: ..

2 hours ago
 Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilat ..

Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilateral trade potential

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan