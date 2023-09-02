2 drug peddlers arrested

Dera ismail khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested two drug peddlers during actions against criminal elements in the limits of Parova police station on Saturday.

According to the details, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar, SHO Parova Zafar Abbas, while conducting a successful operation against drug dealers, seized 970 grams of hashish and 190 grams of ice from the possession of Muhammad Ramzan son of Ghulam Akbar resident of Muriyali.

Another accused Ajmal son of Asim Gul resident of Naivela was arrested and 835 grams of hashish and 220 grams of ice recovered from his possession.

After recovering the drug, cases were registered against both accused and further investigation was started.