2 drug peddlers arrested

Dera Ismail khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession in the limits Dera Town police station on Friday.

According to the details, Police teams led by the SHO Faheem Abbas Khan and Additional SHO Tariq Khan during the crackdown against drug dealers arrested the accused Mujeebur Rehman son of Habib Rehman resident of Zafarabad and recovered

260 grams of ice from the possession of accused.

During another action Dera Town police arrested drug peddler Muhammad Mujahid son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Chah Faqirwala and recovered of 600 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.