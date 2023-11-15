2 drug peddlers arrested

Dera police during an operation against criminal elements arrested two outlaws in the limits of Paharpur police station

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Dera police during an operation against criminal elements arrested two outlaws in the limits of Paharpur police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Paharpur police station Faheem Abbas with police team conducted an operation against the criminals.

During the action, police arrested the drug peddler Lutf ur Rehman son of Mir Baz and recovered 300 grams hashish from his possession.

Similarly, another accused Muhammad Ahmed son of Bashir Hussain was arrested and police recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Paharpur police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.