2 Drug Peddlers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 06:08 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered marijuana.

SHO Pinyari acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 1020 kg marijuana from their possession.

Suspects have been identified as Abdul Qayoom Pathan and Zahid Yousuf zai.

Police have registered a case against the accused under control of narcotics substance act.

APP/nsm

