2 Drug-peddlers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Bahawalpur police have arrested two alleged drug-peddlers and recovered liquor and narcotics from them.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that a team of Civil Lines Police Station conducted a raid at a den and arrested notorious drug-pusher identified as Jamshed.
The police recovered 25 litres of locally-manufacture liquor from the possession of the suspect.
In another police action, drug-peddler, Feroze alias Sunny was arrested. The police also recovered 1,209 heroine powders from the possession of the accused. The police have registered separate cases against the suspects and launched investigation. Further probe was in process.
Recent Stories
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
800 suspended primary teachers restored2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan draws world attention to Kashmiri children's sufferings as over 100,000 already orphaned12 minutes ago
-
Special diagnostic center inaugurated12 minutes ago
-
Nation observes 40th death anniversary of legendary actor Aslam Pervaiz12 minutes ago
-
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the ..14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 11 stolen motorcycles22 minutes ago
-
Health festival continues in THQ, Nowshera Virkan22 minutes ago
-
DPO suspends two cops over public complaints22 minutes ago
-
10 drug paddlers netted, 1.50 kg of heroine, 150 bottles of liquor recovered in Mirpur22 minutes ago
-
Excise dept brings vehicle registration, essential services at Trail 322 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferers booked:42 minutes ago
-
NIM trainees visit city on study trip42 minutes ago