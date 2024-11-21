Open Menu

2 Drug-peddlers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

2 drug-peddlers arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Bahawalpur police have arrested two alleged drug-peddlers and recovered liquor and narcotics from them.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that a team of Civil Lines Police Station conducted a raid at a den and arrested notorious drug-pusher identified as Jamshed.

The police recovered 25 litres of locally-manufacture liquor from the possession of the suspect.

In another police action, drug-peddler, Feroze alias Sunny was arrested. The police also recovered 1,209 heroine powders from the possession of the accused. The police have registered separate cases against the suspects and launched investigation. Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur Jamshed From

Recent Stories

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

1 hour ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

1 hour ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

2 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

6 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

15 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

15 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

15 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

16 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan