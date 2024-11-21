2 drug-peddlers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Bahawalpur police have arrested two alleged drug-peddlers and recovered liquor and narcotics from them.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that a team of Civil Lines Police Station conducted a raid at a den and arrested notorious drug-pusher identified as Jamshed.

The police recovered 25 litres of locally-manufacture liquor from the possession of the suspect.

In another police action, drug-peddler, Feroze alias Sunny was arrested. The police also recovered 1,209 heroine powders from the possession of the accused. The police have registered separate cases against the suspects and launched investigation. Further probe was in process.