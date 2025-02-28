Open Menu

2 Drug-peddlers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM

2 drug-peddlers arrested

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested two alleged drug-dealers with prior criminal records during a crackdown on narcotics in Sarai Alamgir, and recovered heroin and liquor worth lakhs of rupees.

According to a police spokesperson, the arrested individuals were identified as Shahid Iqbal, a resident of Kottian, from whom 1,060 grams of heroin was recovered.

Liquor was recovered from the other arrested accused, belonging to Raja Kalan.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

