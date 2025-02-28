2 Drug-peddlers Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested two alleged drug-dealers with prior criminal records during a crackdown on narcotics in Sarai Alamgir, and recovered heroin and liquor worth lakhs of rupees.
According to a police spokesperson, the arrested individuals were identified as Shahid Iqbal, a resident of Kottian, from whom 1,060 grams of heroin was recovered.
Liquor was recovered from the other arrested accused, belonging to Raja Kalan.
Separate cases were registered against the accused.
