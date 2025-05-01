Open Menu

2 Drug Peddlers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Sarai Alamgir City Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers and seized over one kilogram of hashish during separate operations carried out under the ongoing anti-narcotics drive in Punjab.

The operations were conducted under the supervision of DSP Sarai Alamgir Circle Dr.

Mumtaz Ahmed Mekan and led by SHO City Police Station Sarai Alamgir, Inspector Sajjad Azam Bhatti, in accordance with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Crime-Free Punjab” vision.

According to a police spokesperson, 520 grams of hashish were recovered from each suspect, identified as Mehmood Elahi and Atif Hussain. Separate FIRs have been registered, and further investigation is in progress.Police reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating drug trafficking and ensuring public safety.

