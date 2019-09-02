2 drug peddlers arrested, 1kg charas seized in Karachi

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with over one kilogram Charas and weapons by the Docks Police in a raid at den in Machar Colony here on Monday

According to SSP City Lt. Cdr (Retd) Muqaddas Haider, the arrested accused were identified as Abdul Jabbar and Shahbaz. The police registered a case against the accused and investigations were underway.