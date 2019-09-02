UrduPoint.com
2 Drug Peddlers Arrested, 1kg Charas Seized In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:43 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with over one kilogram Charas and weapons by the Docks Police in a raid at den in Machar Colony here on Monday.

According to SSP City Lt. Cdr (Retd) Muqaddas Haider, the arrested accused were identified as Abdul Jabbar and Shahbaz. The police registered a case against the accused and investigations were underway.

