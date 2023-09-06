Open Menu

2 Drug Peddlers Arrested: Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Dera police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish and ice from the possession of the accused in the limits of Parowa police station for an anti-drug campaign.

According to the details, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera, Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Parowa, and Zafar Abbas, with the police team carried out a successful operation against drug dealers, arrested accused Khan Muhammad, son of Ghulam Sarwar, resident of Ramak, and recovered 955 grams of hashish and 285 grams of ice from his possession.

While 220 grams were recovered from the possession of Muhammad Ashraf, son of Karim Bakhsh, resident of Babbar Pakka. The Police registered the case against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.

