2 drug peddlers arrested, narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said here on Friday that during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers, the teams of Phularwan and Sillanwali police station conducted raids and arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2.

610 kg hash from them.

They were identified as Waqar Ahmed and Zulfiqar Ali.

Police had registered separate cases against them.