2 drug peddlers held, 2kg hashish recovered

Dera ismail khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Dera police on Monday during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested two accused and recovered hashish and illegal weapons from their possession in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to the police spokesman, following the instructions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani SHO Saddar police station Arslan Khan Gandapur, while acting against the criminal elements, recovered one Kalashnikov with fitted magazine and 07 cartridges, 930 grams of hashish from the possession of accused Allah Bakhsh son of Elahi Bakhsh resident of Gomal kalan and arrested him as per the rules.

While another accused Muhammad Rizwan son of Shahjahan resident of Shorkot was arrested and 1680 grams of hashish was recovered from his possession.

Police registered the separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.