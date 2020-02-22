2 drug peddlers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday rounded up two notorious drug peddlers after recovery of huge quantity of Liquor from their possession.

According to a spokesman, Murre Police held two drug peddlers namely Imran Khan and Muhammad Idress and recovered 192 bottles of liquor from their possession.

Separate cases had been registered under the relevant act while further investigation was underway, he added.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas had appreciated the performance of the officials adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in these illegal businesses, the spokesman said.