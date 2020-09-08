2 drug peddlers held in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Sillanwali police headed by SHO Naveed Akram conducted a raid at Chak No 118-SB and arrested Nazim and Shahbaz with 2.150 kg hashish.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.