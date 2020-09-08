UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Drug Peddlers Held In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:46 PM

2 drug peddlers held in Sargodha

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Sillanwali police headed by SHO Naveed Akram conducted a raid at Chak No 118-SB and arrested Nazim and Shahbaz with 2.150 kg hashish.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Halal economy estimated to worth $3.2 trillion by ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea agree on 10 new sectors, developm ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Steel key partner in delivery of UAE Peac ..

1 hour ago

UAE continues provision of free medical care in re ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

2 hours ago

Zayed Sustainability Prizes announces postponement ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.