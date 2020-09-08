2 Drug Peddlers Held In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.
Sillanwali police headed by SHO Naveed Akram conducted a raid at Chak No 118-SB and arrested Nazim and Shahbaz with 2.150 kg hashish.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.