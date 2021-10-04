2 Drug-peddlers Held, Narcotics Seized
Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:36 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from them.
Police said that a team of Saddar police station conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested Imran and Antash and recovered 1.85-kg hashish and 30-litre liquor from them.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused.