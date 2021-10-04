UrduPoint.com

2 Drug-peddlers Held, Narcotics Seized

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:36 PM

2 drug-peddlers held, narcotics seized

Police on Monday arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from them.

Police said that a team of Saddar police station conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested Imran and Antash and recovered 1.85-kg hashish and 30-litre liquor from them.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Saddar From

Recent Stories

SEWA completes 85 percent of Muwailih Commercial n ..

SEWA completes 85 percent of Muwailih Commercial natural gas pipeline

5 minutes ago
 Steps underway to attract foreign investment: Pres ..

Steps underway to attract foreign investment: President Dr Arif Alvi

4 minutes ago
 7-member clinical committee formed for dengue pati ..

7-member clinical committee formed for dengue patients at LGH

4 minutes ago
 AIOU commences final exams of BA/B Ed from October ..

AIOU commences final exams of BA/B Ed from October 18

4 minutes ago
 Russia Suspending Public Events Because of COVID-1 ..

Russia Suspending Public Events Because of COVID-19 Pandemic - Watchdog

4 minutes ago
 ASI kills man for sharing posts against him in Lak ..

ASI kills man for sharing posts against him in Lakki

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.