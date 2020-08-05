UrduPoint.com
2 Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics

Wed 05th August 2020

2 drug peddlers held with narcotics

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers, the team of Phularwan police station conducted raids within its jurisdiction and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Ijaz and Ali Hassan and recovered 2.

055 kg Opium and 1.550 KgHashish from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

