2 Drug Peddlers Nabbed With 2.58 Kg Charas

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday continued operations against drug peddlers and arrested two accused recovering 2.58 kilograms charas from them.

According to the spokesman, the Taxila Police nabbed accused Abdul Saeed with 1.46 kg charas.

Similarly, the Race Course Police held accused Sabir on the recovery of 1.42 kg charas.

