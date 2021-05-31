UrduPoint.com
2 Drug Peddlers Sentenced For Life For Smuggling 13.5 Kg Chars

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:30 PM

A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) on Monday sentenced two drug peddlers for life imprisonment besides imposing fines over them for smuggling of 13.5 Kg chars

The judge of the special CNS court Arshad Iqbal announced the verdict after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The judge of the special CNS court Arshad Iqbal announced the verdict after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The accused were booked by Jand police under section 9-C of PPC.

Jand Police during checking at search park Dhoke Pathan booked and arrested Tariq Hussain and Sultan on January 17, 2021 for smuggling 13.5 kilogram of chars in the passenger van.

The verdicts said that prosecution witnesses had fully supported the case; they were subjected to lengthy cross-examination, but their evidence remained unshaken.

It further stated that all the four accused failed to produce anything on record to establish any enmity with the policemen for his false implication in the present case while the prosecution had brought confidence-inspiring evidence before the court.

The chemical report also supported the case of the prosecution and from the perusal of the evidence of witnesses and the recovery of narcotics, the charge against the accused had been proved beyond a shadow of a doubt, it concluded.

