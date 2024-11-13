2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment

Local courts have sentenced two drug peddlers to nine-year imprisonment each along with a total fine of Rs 160,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Local courts have sentenced two drug peddlers to nine-year imprisonment each along with a total fine of Rs 160,000.

According to a police spokesman, the criminal Zabaghat was arrested by the Wah Saddar Police with 3.2 kilograms of hashish.

Similarly, the Pirwadhai Police had booked the accused Asif on the recovery of 1.51 kilograms of the contraband item.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the SSP Investigation, and investigative and legal teams for collecting and presenting solid evidence against the culprits before the courts, the spokesman said. APP/ihn