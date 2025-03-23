2 drug peddlers supplying ice to youth held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Naseerabad Police in major operation against drug peddlers on Sunday arrested two drug suppliers supplying ice to youth, especially students.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested accused included Naveed and Ishtiaq.

About 3.

1 kilograms of ice was recovered from accused Naveed while accused Ishtiaq was nabbed with 1.8 kg of the contraband item.

During initial investigations, the accused revealed that they supplied ice to the students of educational institutions.

The police were working on the chain of drugs supply in the light of accused’s revelations, the spokesman said.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani lauded the Naseerabad Police team for the recovery of a huge quantity of ice.