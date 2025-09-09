Open Menu

2 Drug Pushers Arrested, Huge Quantity Of Narcotics Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM

2 drug pushers arrested, huge quantity of narcotics recovered

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The police here on Tuesday apprehended two drug peddlers and recovered hashish 4700 grams from their possessions.

The police spokesman said that a police team arrested a suspect identified as Salman alias Shani at Babar road and recovered 1520 grams chars from his custody.

He said during patrolling a police team arrested a drug pusher namely Asmat Ullah and recovered 3180 grams hashish from him.

The police had registered cases against the accused and started further investigations.

On the Occasion, DSP, Imran Baig said that the police had launched a crackdown against the drugs pushers to eliminate the menace from the area.

