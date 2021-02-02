2 drug pushers caught, 42 kg charas, 9 kg opium seized in faisalabad

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested two drug traffickers and seized 42 kilograms charas (cannabis) and 9 kg opium from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested two drug traffickers and seized 42 kilograms charas (cannabis) and 9 kg opium from their possession.

ANF spokesman said on Tuesday that anti narcotics force on a tip-off conducted raid near Sahianwala,Motorway toll plaza and caught red handed two drug pushers-- Ghazanfar, r/o Rawalpindi ,and Shakeel Ahmad r/o Nankana district.

The raiding team recovered 42 kg charas and 9 kg opium from their possession. Both the accused were locked behind the bars for further investigation.