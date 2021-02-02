2 Drug Pushers Caught, 42 Kg Charas, 9 Kg Opium Seized In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:54 PM
Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested two drug traffickers and seized 42 kilograms charas (cannabis) and 9 kg opium from their possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested two drug traffickers and seized 42 kilograms charas (cannabis) and 9 kg opium from their possession.
ANF spokesman said on Tuesday that anti narcotics force on a tip-off conducted raid near Sahianwala,Motorway toll plaza and caught red handed two drug pushers-- Ghazanfar, r/o Rawalpindi ,and Shakeel Ahmad r/o Nankana district.
The raiding team recovered 42 kg charas and 9 kg opium from their possession. Both the accused were locked behind the bars for further investigation.