2 drug pushers get 18 years jail in Sargodha

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Farhan Mudassar has awarded 18 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in narcotics case.

The court source said that local police arrested two drug pushers including Fayyaz and Ansar and recovered 20 kilogram Hashish from their possession.

Police registered case against the accused and presented challans in the court.

On proving the charges, the learned Judge has awarded 9/9 years jail imprisonment to the culprits Ansar and Fayyaz along with collective fine Rs. 40, 000.