2 Drug Pushers Held With 25 Kg Narcotics In Killa Saifuallah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Killa Saifullah Manzoor Ahmed Buledi on Tuesday said that the police team arrested two drug dealers and recovered 25 kilogram of hashish from their possession in two separate operations in the area.

He said on special directive of Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and DIG Zhob Range Muhammad Saleem Lahri, the police team launched a crackdown against drug dealers, criminal elements and apprehended two accused namely Khan Dad and Abdul Nazeer and recovered 25 kg narcotics, beside impounding a vehicle.

He said that the operation would continue until the complete elimination of drug dealers in order to save youth from curse of narcotics saying that citizens should also play their due role to eliminate business of narcotics.

SP Killa Saifullah Manzoor Ahmed Buledi has expressed his satisfaction on performance of police team for conducting successful operations against narcotic dealers.

He said that police have started further investigation from arrested drug dealers.

