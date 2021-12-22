2 drug suppliers awarded sentence in separate cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Wednesday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Tahir Mehmood was found guilty of possessing 1270 grams of hashish and was arrested by City police during the current year.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict besides giving imprisonment sentence.

Meanwhile, another District and Sessions Court sentenced an accused Shaukat Ali to four years and six months in prison for having 1370 grams of Charas.

The accused was nabbed by Gujar Khan Police in 2019 and failed to prove himself blameless.

The Additional and Sessions Judge Chaudary Qasim Javed also imposed a fine ofRs 20,000 on the convict after hearing arguments from both sides.