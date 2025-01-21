2 drug suppliers convicted, get 9-year imprisonment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Local courts on Tuesday convicted two drug suppliers sentencing them to nine years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 80,000 each.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the criminal Asadullah was arrested by the Taxila Police last year after recovering 1.56 kilograms of hashish.

Similarly, the culprit Rehman Ali was held by the New Town Police in 2023 on the recovery of after recovering 1.32 kg of hashish.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Superintendent of Police Investigation and the investigative and legal teams of the respective police stations for collecting solid evidence against the culprits and presenting the same before the courts which resulted in their conviction.