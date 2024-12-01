2 Drug-traffickers Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The CIA police have arrested two drug-traffickers and recovered 11.250-kilogram (kg) chars from them.
A police spokesman said on Sunday that In-charge CIA Muhammad Sufiyan Buttar conducted a raid near Baghwali Pulli in the area of Millat Town police station and nabbed two drug-pushers -- Amanat Ali and Irfan -- red-handed pushing narcotics.
The police sent the accused behind bars for further investigation, he added.
