LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to attach two economy coaches with Green Line Express train, which runs between Islamabad and Karachi December 10 to facilitate more passengers.

According to a notification, issued here on Thursday, one economy coach would be attached to the train from Islamabad and the second one from Lahore.