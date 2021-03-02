UrduPoint.com
2 Education Officials Transferred Due To Malpractices, Administrative Mismanagement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 09:58 PM

Two officials of Education Department Attock were transferred due to alleged malpractices and administrative mismanagement on Tuesday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Two officials of education Department Attock were transferred due to alleged malpractices and administrative mismanagement on Tuesday.

The transferred officers include District Education Authority (DEA) chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Javaid Iqbal and assistant director (AD) administration Muslim Khan.

Sources in the Education Department informed that Member of the National Assembly from Attock Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq met with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the alleged malpractices and administrative mismanagement by the DEA CEO and his right hand AD administration.

There were unrest among the teaching community over poor state of affairs especially related to issuance of regularization orders, salaries, transfers and hiccups in their promotions, the sources said.

The sources said the DEA CEO came under spotlight when he appointed his two daughters and one other relative in the Education Department in violation of merit and domicile policy.

Later, the appointment letters were canceled when the local candidates protested against the appointments outside his office, the sources said.

The sources further informed that the AD administration was creating unnecessary obstacles in issuance of regularization orders of teachers due to his personal interests.

The sources said the matter of malpractice came under notice of the local MNA who brought the sorry state of affairs in the notice of the Punjab chief minister who took prompt action against the officials concerned.

In this connection, the Education Department vide its notification SO(E-I) i-51/2014 placed the services of DEA CEO at the disposal of the Education Department while DEA administrator transferred the AD administration to Jand with immediate effect. When contacted, deputy commissioner Attock Ali Anann Qammar confirmed that both the officials were transferred and directed to relive from their posts immediately.

