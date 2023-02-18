2 EPD officials arrested over 'bribery'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha division has arrested two officials of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) Khushab -- an assistant director and an inspector -- for receiving money as bribe.

One Muhammad Abu Bakar Javed, a resident of Hadali, said in his application to Regional Director ACE Sargodha Asma Ejaz Cheema that Inspector Faisal Abbas of the EPD Khushab received Rs 20,000 from him for issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) for installing a petrol pump.

He said that EPD Assistant Director Izhar-ul-Haq was also demanding Rs 50,000 from him for giving permission for the petrol pump establishment.

The ACE Sargodha regional director tasked Circle Officer Muhammad Awais to look into the matter. Awais, along with Judicial Magistrate Syed Imran Shah, conducted a raid and caught Izhar-ul-Haq red handed receiving Rs 30,000 bribe money from the applicant.

Further investigation was under way.