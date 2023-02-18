UrduPoint.com

2 EPD Officials Arrested Over 'bribery'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

2 EPD officials arrested over 'bribery'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha division has arrested two officials of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) Khushab -- an assistant director and an inspector -- for receiving money as bribe.

One Muhammad Abu Bakar Javed, a resident of Hadali, said in his application to Regional Director ACE Sargodha Asma Ejaz Cheema that Inspector Faisal Abbas of the EPD Khushab received Rs 20,000 from him for issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) for installing a petrol pump.

He said that EPD Assistant Director Izhar-ul-Haq was also demanding Rs 50,000 from him for giving permission for the petrol pump establishment.

The ACE Sargodha regional director tasked Circle Officer Muhammad Awais to look into the matter. Awais, along with Judicial Magistrate Syed Imran Shah, conducted a raid and caught Izhar-ul-Haq red handed receiving Rs 30,000 bribe money from the applicant.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Petrol Noc Sargodha Circle Khushab Money From

Recent Stories

IDEX mirror for the UAE’s comprehensive growth ..

IDEX mirror for the UAE’s comprehensive growth and development :Chairman of E ..

36 minutes ago
 Alleged audio of Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO Ghulam ..

Alleged audio of Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar goes viral

40 minutes ago
 IDEX reflects a new chapter of UAE&#039;s excellen ..

IDEX reflects a new chapter of UAE&#039;s excellence, leadership and success: Mo ..

1 hour ago
 IDEX: 30 years of achievements and success: Chief ..

IDEX: 30 years of achievements and success: Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces

1 hour ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX provide promising prospects for devel ..

IDEX, NAVDEX provide promising prospects for development of national defence ind ..

1 hour ago
 IDEX real opportunity to review UAE&#039;s develop ..

IDEX real opportunity to review UAE&#039;s development: Secretary-General of Taw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.