Open Menu

2 Fabrics Units Fined For Causing Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

2 fabrics units fined for causing pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has imposed Rs. 600,000 collective fine on two fabrics units on the charge of polluting environment and violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

According to Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa, the environment teams inspected various factories and mills and found boilers of two fabrics units situated on Jaranwala-Khurarianwala road involved in polluting the environment by burning prohibited material.

Therefore, the teams imposed a fine of Rs. 300,000 on the owners of each fabrics unit in addition to sealing premises of their boilers while further action was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Road Progress

Recent Stories

realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

15 minutes ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

1 hour ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

2 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

2 hours ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

3 hours ago
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

3 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

8 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan