2 fabrics units fined for causing pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has imposed Rs. 600,000 collective fine on two fabrics units on the charge of polluting environment and violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

According to Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa, the environment teams inspected various factories and mills and found boilers of two fabrics units situated on Jaranwala-Khurarianwala road involved in polluting the environment by burning prohibited material.

Therefore, the teams imposed a fine of Rs. 300,000 on the owners of each fabrics unit in addition to sealing premises of their boilers while further action was under progress, he added.