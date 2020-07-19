2 factories catch fire at Landi Export Processing Zone Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :At least two factories at Landi Export Processing Zone Karachi caught fire on Sunday evening, rescue and police sources reported.

According to the Water board Karachi managing director, some twenty tankers were dispatched to the site to extinguish the fire.

The fire brigade vehicles also reached the spot to extinguish the fire. No loss of life was reported till the filling of this report. However, a large quantity of paper material was burnt to ashes. The investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.