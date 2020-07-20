UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Factories Catch Fire At Landi Export Processing Zone Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

2 factories catch fire at Landi Export Processing Zone Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :At least two factories at Landi Export Processing Zone Karachi caught fire on Sunday evening, rescue and police sources reported.

According to the Water board Karachi managing director, some twenty tankers were dispatched to the site to extinguish the fire.

The fire brigade vehicles also reached the spot to extinguish the fire. No loss of life was reported till the filling of this report. However, a large quantity of paper material was burnt to ashes. The investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Police Water Vehicles SITE Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on Amir of Kuwait&#039 ..

31 minutes ago

Kuwait Amir undergoes &quot;successful&quot; surge ..

2 hours ago

Ninety doctors from Al Jalila Children’s receive ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

4 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

5 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.