2 factories sealed over dengue larvae

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya sealed two factories on the charge of presence of dengue larvae on their premises.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that AC Saddar, along with his team, inspected various factories and mills and found presence of dengue larvae in two factories.

Therefore, the AC sealed premises of both factories and got cases registered against their owners. Further action was under progress, he added.