Open Menu

2 Factory Workers Burnt Due To Boiler Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

2 factory workers burnt due to boiler blast

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Two workers received severe burn injuries due to boiler blast in a local factory in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that boiler in a local factory situated at Chak No.

69-GB blew up due to some technical faults.

As a result, two workers including Farman Ali (19) and Muhammad Asghar (18) received serious burn injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Burn Unit of Allied Hospital where doctors were striving to save their lives while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Station Progress Jaranwala Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

1 hour ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

1 hour ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

1 hour ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

1 hour ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

1 hour ago
Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

18 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan