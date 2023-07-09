2 factory workers burnt due to boiler blast

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Two workers received severe burn injuries due to boiler blast in a local factory in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that boiler in a local factory situated at Chak No.

69-GB blew up due to some technical faults.

As a result, two workers including Farman Ali (19) and Muhammad Asghar (18) received serious burn injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Burn Unit of Allied Hospital where doctors were striving to save their lives while further investigation was under progress, he added.