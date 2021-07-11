2 factory workers injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Two workers were injured in collapse of a factory roof in the area of Jhumra police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that due to rain, the dilapidated roof of a local factory caved in near grid station Jhumra City.

As a result, two workers -- Shahbaz Ulfat (20) of Chak No 142-RB, and Zahid Saeed (14) of Rahim Yar Khan, received injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital. Their condition was stated to be out of danger.