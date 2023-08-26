2 Fake Pesticide Dealers Booked
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Two pesticide dealers were booked for selling sub-standard pesticides without having a licence, here on Saturday.
According to the official sources, a team of pesticide department, conducted a raid at Mateela village and caught Bilal and Faisal red-handed selling counterfeit pesticides at their shops.
They also failed to produce their licences for selling the agricultural pesticides.
The team sealed pesticide stock and got registered cases against them.