2 fake pesticide dealers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Two pesticide dealers were booked for selling sub-standard pesticides without having a licence, here on Saturday.

According to the official sources, a team of pesticide department, conducted a raid at Mateela village and caught Bilal and Faisal red-handed selling counterfeit pesticides at their shops.

They also failed to produce their licences for selling the agricultural pesticides.

The team sealed pesticide stock and got registered cases against them.