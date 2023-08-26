Open Menu

2 Fake Pesticide Dealers Booked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Two pesticide dealers were booked for selling sub-standard pesticides without having a licence, here on Saturday.

According to the official sources, a team of pesticide department, conducted a raid at Mateela village and caught Bilal and Faisal red-handed selling counterfeit pesticides at their shops.

They also failed to produce their licences for selling the agricultural pesticides.

The team sealed pesticide stock and got registered cases against them.

