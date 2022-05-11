2 famous food centres sealed over inadequate parking area causing traffic congestion

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :During an anti-encroachment operation, the district administration of Karachi Central sealed two food centres in Liaquatabad area of the metropolis, on Wednesday.

Following directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding removal of encroachments, Assistant Commissioner Liaquatabad Sana Tariq Syed along with anti- encroachment team of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) took action in commercial area of Liaqatabad No.

2 and demolished structures which were causing traffic congestion and problems for pedestrians.

The anti-encroachment team sealed off Qadri and Ghousia Biryani Centers in Liaquatabad due to inadequate arrangement of parking that was resulting into traffic congestion in the area.

However, the said food centres may resume their business activities after ensuring of proper parking mechanism for vehicles, as per the authorities.

