2 Farmers Booked Over Burning Crop Residues

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 08:26 PM

2 farmers booked over burning crop residues

Balochni police have booked two farmers on charge of burning residues of their crops and polluting environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochni police have booked two farmers on charge of burning residues of their crops and polluting environment.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Mangat Ali and Abdul Ghaffar residents of Chak 53/R-B had set residues of their crops ablaze and violated the ban.

The government had imposed ban on burning crop residues as it was causing environmental pollution as well as smog during winter.

Therefore, on complaint of environment protection department, the police registered separate cases and started investigation for their arrest, spokesman added.

