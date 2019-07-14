2) Fawad Chaudhry expresses reservations over federal government support to Judge Arshad Malik.

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) eddah, Jeddah (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) uly 14 (Online) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has expressed his reservations over the federal government's support to Accountability Court Jeddah (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) udge Arshad Malik.Addressing a reception in Jeddah (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) eddah federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that when the matter is between courts and PML (N) why government is holding press conference in favour of a statement by Jeddah (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) udge Arshad Malik.Fawad Chaudhry further said that Ministers should not make comments on these matters.PML(N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz during a press conference a couple of days ago had shown an alleged video of Accountability Court Jeddah (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) udge Arshad Malik in which he had confessed during a meeting with PML (N) worker that the decision on Al Azizia Reference against Nawaz Sharif was taken under duress.

The very next day of the allegations of Maryam Nawaz, Jeddah (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) udge Arshad Malik through a press release rejected the allegations of Maryam Nawaz and said that the allegations of PML (N) Vice President are based on lie and assumption.Federal Minister said that the government is trying to set up industries in the country so that the young people could get their jobs.Fawad Chaudhry further said that the nation would hear very soon good news pertaining to the release of Pakistani Prisoners held in Saudi jails.