Open Menu

2 FC Personnel Martyred, 4 Injured In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM

2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan

Two soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred after an ambush by Khawarij terrorists near Daraban Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Two soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred after an ambush by Khawarij terrorists near Daraban Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior spokesperson, the FC vehicle came under heavy fire by the terrorists, resulting in deaths of two FC soldiers, Sher Rehman and Syed Ameen, and leaving four others injured.

The Ministry confirmed that both martyred soldiers heroically confronted the assailants and attained the high rank of martyrdom while defending their country.

The spokesperson provided details about the martyred soldiers, Sher Rehman from South Waziristan and Syed Ameen hailing from Swabi Gadun.

The injured personnel have been identified as Havildar Imtiaz, Soldier Moheb Shah, Soldier Sahib Deen, and Soldier Fazal Kareem. All four wounded soldiers were promptly transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

The Ministry emphasized the unwavering commitment of the FC to thwart terrorist activities and protect the nation. The spokesperson noted that the sacrifices of FC soldiers reflect the deep resolve and determination in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

The Ministry of Interior reaffirmed the government’s dedication to honoring the sacrifices made by the FC personnel and to intensifying efforts against terrorism in the region.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist South Waziristan Fire Police Station Vehicle Dera Ismail Khan Swabi All From Government

Recent Stories

Swati directs for considering historical worth of ..

Swati directs for considering historical worth of KP PA

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 outlaws; recover 9 Kg hashish

Police arrest 4 outlaws; recover 9 Kg hashish

3 minutes ago
 Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament Hou ..

Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament House

3 minutes ago
 PTA organizes Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 2024

PTA organizes Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 2024

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to strengthen Iran ties through h ..

Pakistan desires to strengthen Iran ties through high-level exchanges, multiple ..

4 minutes ago
 Director General BISP Zulfiqar Shaikh review distr ..

Director General BISP Zulfiqar Shaikh review distribution of funds

3 minutes ago
Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting ..

Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time

26 minutes ago
 IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's ..

IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's recovery

16 minutes ago
 Planning minister directs ‘proactive analysis’ ..

Planning minister directs ‘proactive analysis’ of demand & stocks to maintai ..

16 minutes ago
 Girl killed, brother injured in road accident

Girl killed, brother injured in road accident

16 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various ind ..

Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various industries

16 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate

FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan