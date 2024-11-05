2 FC Personnel Martyred, 4 Injured In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 10:53 PM
Two soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred after an ambush by Khawarij terrorists near Daraban Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Two soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred after an ambush by Khawarij terrorists near Daraban Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.
According to a statement issued by Ministry of Interior spokesperson, the FC vehicle came under heavy fire by the terrorists, resulting in martyrdom of two FC soldiers, Sher Rehman and Syed Ameen, and leaving four others injured.
The Ministry confirmed that both martyred soldiers heroically confronted the assailants and attained the high rank of martyrdom while defending their country.
The spokesperson provided details about the martyred soldiers, Sher Rehman from South Waziristan and Syed Ameen hailing from Swabi Gadun.
The injured personnel have been identified as Havildar Imtiaz, Soldier Moheb Shah, Soldier Sahib Deen, and Soldier Fazal Kareem. All four wounded soldiers were promptly transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
The Ministry emphasized the unwavering commitment of the FC to thwart terrorist activities and protect the nation. The spokesperson noted that the sacrifices of FC soldiers reflect the deep resolve and determination in the ongoing fight against terrorism.
The Ministry of Interior reaffirmed the government’s dedication to honoring the sacrifices made by the FC personnel and to intensifying efforts against terrorism in the region.
Recent Stories
Missing girl reunited with family
Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested
"The Sufi's Nightingale" book launched
Junaid Akbar elected Chairman of NA Committee on Overseas Pakistanis
Increasing judges number to provide speedy justice to people: Malik
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on FC in DI Khan
Experts discuss climate action, economic growth challenges for Pakistan at 27th ..
Lahore once again tops air pollution index
ECP adjourns Adil Bazai’s disqualification hearing til Nov 12
PS Koral arrest 580 accused in last 10 months
9 Milk shops sealed for violating safety regulations in Mirpur, AJK
SACM concerned over gas load-shedding in Karachi, other parts of Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Missing girl reunited with family1 minute ago
-
Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested3 minutes ago
-
"The Sufi's Nightingale" book launched3 minutes ago
-
Junaid Akbar elected Chairman of NA Committee on Overseas Pakistanis3 minutes ago
-
Increasing judges number to provide speedy justice to people: Malik2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on FC in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate action, economic growth challenges for Pakistan at 27th SDC2 minutes ago
-
Lahore once again tops air pollution index2 minutes ago
-
ECP adjourns Adil Bazai’s disqualification hearing til Nov 122 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 580 accused in last 10 months2 minutes ago
-
9 Milk shops sealed for violating safety regulations in Mirpur, AJK2 minutes ago
-
SACM concerned over gas load-shedding in Karachi, other parts of Sindh2 minutes ago