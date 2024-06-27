2 female drug peddlers held, 2kg hashish recovered

The Mominabad police station in district West on Thursday apprehended two notorious female drug dealers and seized over 2kg of hashish along with money

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Mominabad police station in district West on Thursday apprehended two notorious female drug dealers and seized over 2kg of hashish along with money.

SSP West reported that the arrested women were identified as Khadija alias Shagufta and Shama Bibi.

They were detained in the Iranian Camp area, within the Mominabad police station's jurisdiction.

A case has been filed, and further investigations are in progress.