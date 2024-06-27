Open Menu

2 Female Drug Peddlers Held, 2kg Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 07:15 PM

2 female drug peddlers held, 2kg hashish recovered

The Mominabad police station in district West on Thursday apprehended two notorious female drug dealers and seized over 2kg of hashish along with money

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Mominabad police station in district West on Thursday apprehended two notorious female drug dealers and seized over 2kg of hashish along with money.

SSP West reported that the arrested women were identified as Khadija alias Shagufta and Shama Bibi.

They were detained in the Iranian Camp area, within the Mominabad police station's jurisdiction.

A case has been filed, and further investigations are in progress.

Related Topics

Police Station Progress Money Women

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangements

DC chairs meeting regarding Muharram arrangements

52 seconds ago
 UNHCR, CAR hold event to commemorate World Refugee ..

UNHCR, CAR hold event to commemorate World Refugee Day

55 seconds ago
 Senate body reviews strategic initiatives, operati ..

Senate body reviews strategic initiatives, operational reforms of maritime secto ..

20 seconds ago
 Punjab aims for enhanced universal health insuranc ..

Punjab aims for enhanced universal health insurance: Khawaja Salman

23 seconds ago
 Direct flights to bring Pakistan, Tajikistan furth ..

Direct flights to bring Pakistan, Tajikistan further closer: KP Governor

24 seconds ago
 Pak players move in Asian Jr Squash C’ship semis

Pak players move in Asian Jr Squash C’ship semis

26 seconds ago
Five illegal Sui Gas connections disconnected

Five illegal Sui Gas connections disconnected

29 seconds ago
 RPO appreciates police officials for solving kidna ..

RPO appreciates police officials for solving kidnapping for ransom case

4 seconds ago
 Youth, women-led consultations crucial to achieve ..

Youth, women-led consultations crucial to achieve inclusive healthy diet policy: ..

6 seconds ago
 NA passes 11 more demands for grants for FY 2024-2 ..

NA passes 11 more demands for grants for FY 2024-25

8 seconds ago
 Special day observed to highlight MSMEs role in co ..

Special day observed to highlight MSMEs role in country's economic progress

3 minutes ago
 Stakeholders advocate for equal opportunities for ..

Stakeholders advocate for equal opportunities for women in engineering

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan