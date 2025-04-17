Open Menu

2 Female Students Killed In Train Accident

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 08:59 PM

2 female students killed in train accident

Two female college students lost their lives after being struck by a train near Baban Shah Colony in Hyderabad on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Two female college students lost their lives after being struck by a train near Baban Shah Colony in Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, 24 year old Rishna and her classmate 26 year old Soni were on their way to college when the tragic incident occurred. While attempting to cross the railway tracks, both students were hit by an oncoming train.

One of the students died on the spot, while the other sustained critical injuries. But unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries before the ambulance could arrive.

Rescue teams from Edhi and 1122 services shifted the bodies to civil hospital, where their family members were also reached. The deceased were identified as residents of Hala Naka and Wanki Wasi areas. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Recent Stories

Public complaint promptly addressed by AC Pasrur

Public complaint promptly addressed by AC Pasrur

33 seconds ago
 Pakistani AI specialist gains global recognition f ..

Pakistani AI specialist gains global recognition for practical business solution ..

35 seconds ago
 IHC grants two more weeks for comments in PECA ca ..

IHC grants two more weeks for comments in PECA case

36 seconds ago
 Five cases registered against Junaid Akbar: IHC to ..

Five cases registered against Junaid Akbar: IHC told

25 seconds ago
 CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala

CEP PCP announces biannual sports gala

27 seconds ago
 2 female students killed in train accident

2 female students killed in train accident

28 seconds ago
Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super ..

Legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi & Kashmir Super League Team Visit KIU

29 seconds ago
 Education board sets new standards in exams

Education board sets new standards in exams

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.66 billion

5 minutes ago
 King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successf ..

King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s f ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah to host 7th edition of ‘Come On Kerala’ in May

15 minutes ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for E ..

Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for Eid Al Adha season

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan