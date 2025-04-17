2 female students killed in train accident

Two female college students lost their lives after being struck by a train near Baban Shah Colony in Hyderabad on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Two female college students lost their lives after being struck by a train near Baban Shah Colony in Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, 24 year old Rishna and her classmate 26 year old Soni were on their way to college when the tragic incident occurred. While attempting to cross the railway tracks, both students were hit by an oncoming train.

One of the students died on the spot, while the other sustained critical injuries. But unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries before the ambulance could arrive.

Rescue teams from Edhi and 1122 services shifted the bodies to civil hospital, where their family members were also reached. The deceased were identified as residents of Hala Naka and Wanki Wasi areas. Authorities are investigating the incident.