2 FESCO SDOs suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Engineer Operation Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Ghulam Farooq has suspended two Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) on the charge of their negligence and delinquency.

A spokesman for the company said on Wednesday that CEO received complaints against SDO Rehmat Town subdivision Imran Ali and SDO Allama Iqbal subdivision Saeedur Rehman for abusing their powers and not performing their duties honestly.

Talking action on the complaints, the CEO conducted an inquiry, in which, both the SDOswere found guilty.