2 FESCO SDOs suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Engineer (Operations) FESCO Muhammad Umar Lodhi has suspended two sub-divisional officers (SDOs) on the charge of negligence and lethargy.

A FESCO spokesman said on Thursday that line-man Abdul Hameed of City Subdivision Toba Tek Singh was busy in work on live lines when he received electric shock, but luckily he survived.

Receiving complaint, Chief Engineer Operation suspended SDO City subdivision Toba Tek Singh Hafiz Adil Rehman on charge of negligence.

Similarly, Chief Engineer Operations also suspended SDO Islampur subdivision Faisalabad Waqar Ahmad on charge of negligence and lethargy.

Both suspended SDOs were directed to report to the office of Additional Director General (CM) with immediate effect. Further action would be taken against them on completion of an inquiry report.

Meanwhile, Chief Engineer Operations appointed Line Superintendent-1 (LS) Salman Aslam as acting SDO of Islampur Subdivision and LS-1/Technical Assistant Toba division Muhammad Asad Afzal as acting SDO of city subdivision Toba Tek Singh, spokesman added.