2 Flour Dealers Arrested For Black-marketing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:20 PM

District administration Peshawar has arrested two shopkeepers over black-marketing of the official flour, said a press release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested two shopkeepers over black-marketing of the official flour, said a press release issued here Wednesday. The administration also suspended their quota of flour.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Islahuddin conducted raids on various flour mills and flour dealers on G.T. Road and arrested two dealers for selling official flour in black market.

Other officials of the district administration also carried out checking of flour mills and shops in their respective areas while Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also checked flour mills and shops of essential food items and arrested 32 shopkeepers for profiteering and violation of official price list.

