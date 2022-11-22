2 food units sealed over adulteration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed two food units on the charge of adulteration and preparing spurious spices.

A spokesman for the Authority said here on Tuesday that PFA teams checked 28 food units in Faisalabad and found adulteration and preparation of spurious spices at two units, situated at Dijkot Road and Jhang Road.

The team sealed premises of the units after seizing 1,580-kilogram adulterated and unhygienic spices from the spot. Later on the commodity was discardedA total of Rs 65,000 fine was also imposed on owners of the units.