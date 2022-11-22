UrduPoint.com

2 Food Units Sealed Over Adulteration

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

2 food units sealed over adulteration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed two food units on the charge of adulteration and preparing spurious spices.

A spokesman for the Authority said here on Tuesday that PFA teams checked 28 food units in Faisalabad and found adulteration and preparation of spurious spices at two units, situated at Dijkot Road and Jhang Road.

The team sealed premises of the units after seizing 1,580-kilogram adulterated and unhygienic spices from the spot. Later on the commodity was discardedA total of Rs 65,000 fine was also imposed on owners of the units.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Fine Road Jhang From

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

2 minutes ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

16 minutes ago
 Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

2 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

4 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

5 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.