UrduPoint.com

2 Foreigners Among 4 Killed In Karachi University Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Four persons, including two foreigners, were reportedly killed and four personnel of Sindh Rangers among many others injured in a van blast here at Karachi University Tuesday.

The explosion took place in the van outside the Confucius Institute.

At the time of blast,students were reportedly returning from the Institute of business Administration (IBA) to the Confucius Institute, police and rescue services sources said.

The an caught fire after the explosion.

The police, Rangers and rescue personnel rushed to the spot as soon as the blast was reported and the injured were shifted to a hospital.

The nature of explosion was not yet ascertained.

